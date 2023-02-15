AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

How a “Trainwreck” from the “graveyard” forged a friendship between Bailey Zimmerman and Morgan Wallen

todayFebruary 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Bailey Zimmerman already has his second top 10 hit, after topping the chart with “Fall in Love” back in December. 

And the newcomer reveals one of the things that keeps him from getting stuck between a “Rock and a Hard Place” is his friendship with Morgan Wallen

“I met Morg at [the] Country Thunder [festival], and then we just kinda kept in touch since then,” Bailey tells ABC Audio. “And he, like, kinda gives me advice a lot and, like, just kinda helps me out with just questions I have.”

They’re also co-writers on “Trainwreck” from Bailey’s debut, Leave the Light On, though Bailey reveals they did it in an untraditional way.

“Actually, I didn’t even write that song really with him,” Bailey explains. “He wrote that song way back in the day, like 2016, ’17ish, ’18, whatever it was.”

“And I just rewrote it because it was in his ‘graveyard’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, you can rewrite it. I don’t really care what you do with it,'” he recalls.  

The friendship certainly doesn’t end there. Bailey’s one of the openers on Morgan’s One Night at a Time World Tour, which kicks off next month in Auckland, New Zealand. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

metallica-donates-$250,000-for-turkey-&-syria-earthquake-relief-efforts
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Metallica donates $250,000 for Turkey & Syria earthquake relief efforts

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV Metallica is doing what it can to help those affected by the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The band announced on social media that their All Within My Hands Foundation has donated $125,000 each to two organizations helping those in need.  “We’re at a loss for words to describe the devastation in southern Turkey and northern Syria,” they shared. “The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has reduced […]

todayFebruary 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%