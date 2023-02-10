AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

How much does Luke love Nicole? Well, here’s another song about it

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Combs just can’t stop writing love songs about his wife, Nicole.

The beginnings of his new track, “Love You Anyway,” go back to Valentine’s Day 2020, when the two were engaged but had not yet tied the knot. At a show, Luke dedicated “Beautiful Crazy” — one of his number ones — to his fiancée, saying: “If you’re in here, I love you. If not, you know I do anyway.”

That struck a chord with co-writer Dan Isbell, who already had the title “Love You Anyway” as an idea for a song in his phone. Later, when the two got together with Ray Fulcher, the “heartbreak and love song all in one” was born. 

“We loved the idea as a title and decided to write about loving someone so much that even if you knew from the beginning they were going to break your heart, you’d love them anyway,” Luke explains. “It came off very poetic and we wanted to find the words that could really give meaning to what we were trying to say, but as we say in the song, we didn’t know if there were deep enough words made for that.”

“Love You Anyway” is out now, ahead of the March 24 release of its accompanying album, Gettin’ Old.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

elvis-costello-&-crowded-house-to-be-featured-on-axs-tv’s-‘live-from-the-artists-den’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Elvis Costello & Crowded House to be featured on AXS TV’s ‘Live From the Artists Den’

Harry Durrant/Getty Images Elvis Costello and Crowded House are among the artists featured in AXS TV’s new Live From the Artists Den series, kicking off February 15 at 9 p.m. ET. The concert series launches with a special concert by John Legend at New York City’s Riverside Church, with Costello’s episode set for April 12 and Crowded House headlining the April 19 episode. “Live From the Artists Den is the perfect complement to AXS TV’s new Wednesday night […]

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%