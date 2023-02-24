AD
IFPI names Harry Styles’ “As It Was” global single of the year

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Erskine/Columbia Records

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry crowned Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” its Global Single Award winner for 2022.

The honor is given to the best-selling song of the year, which is based off its collective global streams, downloads and sales. IFPI, which represents the global recording industry, did not disclose the song’s worldwide sales numbers for 2022.

This marks the first time Harry has won the award, but it comes on the 10th anniversary of him and his One Direction bandmates winning two IFPI awards — ﻿﻿Global Recording Artist Chart and Global Album Chart.

IFPI chief executive ﻿Frances Moore﻿ said in a statement, “Harry first received an IFPI Award as part of One Direction when we first launched the IFPI Global Recording Artist Chart 10 years ago, so it’s an honour to present him with an award this year for his stellar single ‘As It Was’ which has soundtracked the year for so many music fans around the world.”

Other songs among the top-selling singles of 2022 include Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” in second place, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s “Stay” at #3, the “Cold Heart” remix by Elton John and Dua Lipa in fourth and The Weeknd‘s “Save Your Tears” rounding out the top five.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

