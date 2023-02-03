Iggy & the Stooges’ ‘﻿Raw Power’﻿ remastered for album’s 50th anniversary

Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings

The iconic 1973 Iggy & the Stooges album Raw Power has been reissued in honor of its upcoming 50th anniversary.

The digital-only package includes newly remastered editions of the album’s original mix, done by the late David Bowie, as well as Iggy Pop‘s updated 1997 mix. You’ll also find the Georgia Peaches live album, recorded during a 1973 show in Atlanta, as well as the digital premiere of the Rare Power collection of outtakes, alternate mixes and rehearsal audio.

Additionally, the reissue will be accompanied by a Dolby Atmos mix of “Search and Destroy,” which Iggy declares, “Sounds like you’re standing on stage with the Stooges, being a part of things.”

Originally released on February 7, 1973, the highly influential Raw Power is a seminal album of proto-punk and helped pioneer the burgeoning punk scene.