    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Iggy & the Stooges’ ‘﻿Raw Power’﻿ remastered for album’s 50th anniversary

todayFebruary 3, 2023

Background
Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings

The iconic 1973 Iggy & the Stooges album Raw Power has been reissued in honor of its upcoming 50th anniversary.

The digital-only package includes newly remastered editions of the album’s original mix, done by the late David Bowie, as well as Iggy Pop‘s updated 1997 mix. You’ll also find the Georgia Peaches live album, recorded during a 1973 show in Atlanta, as well as the digital premiere of the Rare Power collection of outtakes, alternate mixes and rehearsal audio.

Additionally, the reissue will be accompanied by a Dolby Atmos mix of “Search and Destroy,” which Iggy declares, “Sounds like you’re standing on stage with the Stooges, being a part of things.”

Originally released on February 7, 1973, the highly influential Raw Power is a seminal album of proto-punk and helped pioneer the burgeoning punk scene.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

