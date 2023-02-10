AD
“I’ll never forget your kindness”: Sam Smith praises Madonna

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Sam Smith praised Madonna in a sentimental post about the recent Grammy Awards. Madonna famously introduced Sam and collaborator Kim Petras ahead of their controversial “Unholy” performance.

Sam shared an Instagram photo of them posing with Madonna at the ceremony and wrote, “Overwhelmed, grateful and inspired. Thank you for your love and support @madonna. I’ll never forget your kindness.”

Sam’s post comes days after Madonna took to Instagram to decry how their moment at the Grammys was seemingly overshadowed by comments about her appearance. 

“It was an honor for me to Introduce. Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys — a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!” the singer wrote, while also praising the duo’s fearlessness.

Madonna called out those who focused more on “Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face” over Sam and Kim’s history-making moment. She slammed the negative attention for being ageist.

Kim responded to Madonna’s post by commenting with three red heart emojis.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

