AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: Another ‘Avatar’ sequel milestone, and more

todayFebruary 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The Fox drama The Cleaning Lady has been renewed for a third season, the network announced on Wednesday. The series follows Élodie Yung as a Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. to receive medical treatment for her ailing son, but is forced into hiding when the system fails her. She becomes an on-call crime scene cleaning lady for the mob, while keeping secrets from her undocumented Filipina sister-in-law — played by Ginger Gonzaga — and dodging the FBI…

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons, according to Variety. The show’s first two seasons aired on Epix between 2019 and 2021, before season three launched on the streamer in 2022. The move comes as DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are looking to reboot the DC franchise at Warner Bros. Pennyworth, from Gotham creator Bruno Heller, starred The Imitation Game‘s Jack Bannon as Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth, a former British soldier in his 20s who forms a security company and is hired by young doctor and soon to be billionaire Thomas Wayne in1960s London…

Avatar: The Way of Water marked another milestone on Wednesday. James Cameron‘s Avatar sequel crossed $623.5 million at the North American box office, eclipsing The Avengers‘ $623.4 million to become the 10th-highest-grossing domestic release of all time. Globally, Avatar: The Way of Water ranks as the fourth-biggest movie in history with $2.128 billion, trailing the first Avatar with $2.92 billion, Avengers: Endgame with $2.7 billion and Titanic with $2.19 billion. A third Avatar movie is set to debut in December 2024, with plans for fourth and fifth installments to follow…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

insert_link 2

Local News

Kerrville City Offices Opening Thursday At Noon;  Trash Pickup Begins Thursday

The City of Kerrville municipal offices, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, the Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Development Services and Municipal Court will open at noon on Thursday, February 2, due to weather conditions. Weather permitting, Republic Service will resume garbage and recycling services at 10 a.m. Thursday on a one-day delayed basis -i.e., Thursday garbage pickup is a make up day for Wednesday, and Friday garbage pick […]

todayFebruary 2, 2023 2

Similar posts

AD
0%