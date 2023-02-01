In Brief: ‘Dr. Phil’ ending; ‘You People’ scores for Netflix, and more

Variety reports Dr. Phil McGraw will be ending his long-running daytime talk show after 21 seasons. The 72-year-old TV psychologist — who got his start as a regular guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the late 1990s, before launching his own series in the fall of 2002 — made the decision to stop producing new episodes at the end of the current 2022-23 season. Distributor CBS Media Ventures hopes to keep the syndicated Dr. Phil on the air with a package of repeats through at least the 2023-24 season. Dr. Phil is averaging about two million viewers per episode, making it the highest-rated daytime talk show behind Disney’s Live With Kelly and Ryan…

NBC has renewed La Brea for a third season, the network announced Tuesday, The early renewal came hours before the show returned for the second half of its sophomore season. The series centers on what ensues after “a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths.” La Brea, starring Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore, airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET…

The Night of the Living Dead franchise is about to expand with a scripted podcast series, The Dead, consisting of 24 episodes featuring all new stories, according to Deadline. The Dead will be set in the same world as George A. Romero‘s original 1968 film about seven people trapped in a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania and are under assault from zombies. The classic horror film spawned five sequels and a number of spinoffs…

Netflix reports You People, the comedy directed by black-ish writer Kenya Barris and starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy, became the streamer’s #1 English-language movie during the Jan. 23-29 viewing window with 55.65 million hours viewed following its January 27 premiere. The movie follows a couple as they confront generational expectations and culture clashes amongst their families. The star-studded cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Elliot Gould, Rhea Perlman, Molly Gordon and Andrea Savage…