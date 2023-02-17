AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

In Brief: Jenna Ortega headed to ‘SNL’; ‘Starsky & Hutch’ reboot, and more

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD

HBO Max unveiled the first official trailer for its original series Love & Death on Thursday. The true-crime drama, written by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and helmed by Mad Men and Homeland director Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy Montgomery — played by Elizabeth Olsen — who was accused of the 1980 murder of her friend Betty Gore with an axe after having an affair with Gore’s husband, portrayed by Jesse PlemonsLily Rabe plays Betty and Patrick Fugit plays Candy’s husband, Pat Montgomery. The story was previously explored last year with the Hulu series Candy, starring Jessica Biel in the title role. Love & Death premieres April 12…

Saturday Night Live announced on Thursday that it has added the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, and Jenna Ortega, star of the Netflix hit series Wednesday, to its hosting lineup on March 4 and 11, respectively. They join previously announced guest host Woody Harrelson, who returns for his fifth hosting stint on February 25, along with musical guest Jack White, making his fifth solo appearance and fifth overall. Musical guests for the March 4 and 11 shows will be Kelsea Ballerini and The 1975, respectively…

Fox is developing a remake of the classic 1970s cop show Starsky & Hutch, featuring two female characters in the title roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The reboot will follow female detectives, Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson, who, “solve crimes in the offbeat town of Desert City while staying true to their friendship, their awesomeness, and somehow also trying to unravel the mystery behind who sent their fathers to prison 15 years ago for a crime they didn’t commit.” The original series, which ran from 1975-79 on ABC starred Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul, respectively, in the title roles. Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson starred in a 2004 feature film based on the series…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jackson,-mississippi,-got-$102k-in-water-crisis-donations.-they’ve-yet-to-spend-a-penny
insert_link

National News

Jackson, Mississippi, got $102K in water crisis donations. They’ve yet to spend a penny

(JACKSON, Miss.) -- With crisis after crisis plaguing the water infrastructure in Jackson, Mississippi, the city government has, for months, included a message on its website's water information page explaining where people can send private donation checks if they want to help. Yet despite issues ranging from a lack of water pressure in city schools last month to a winter storm completely knocking out running water for some residents during […]

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%