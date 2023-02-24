In Brief: Ryan Reynolds in ‘Boy Band’ movie; ‘Nope’ star Steven Yeun joins MCU, and more

AD

Ryan Reynolds is attached to star and produce the feature comedy Boy Band at Paramount, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project would reunite him with his Free Guy and The Adam Project collaborator Shawn Levy, who is a co-producer. Details, including what role Reynolds would play, are being kept under wraps, but it’s being described as “a boy band reunion movie,” per THR. Reynolds is hoping to start shooting the film either this fall 2023 or early 2024…

Minari and Nope star Steven Yeun has been tapped to join the cast of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, according to Deadline. His exact role has not been revealed, but sources tell the outlet that it is “not only significant to this film but could also play a role going forward in future films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” Yeun joins a cast that currently includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko and Ayo Edebiri. Thunderbolts is set for a July 26, 2024 release. Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

Megan Mullally tells Entertainment Tonight that she and her husband Nick Offerman are close to inking a deal to join the cast of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy for the show’s fourth and final season. The Parks and Recreation alums would play “a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene, who are college professors.” Meanwhile, the couple can both be seen on the new season of Party Down, premiering Friday on Starz. Mullally returns as Lydia Dunfree, a former member of the catering team who reunites with her co-workers. Offerman is set to appear as a guest star later in the season…

Deadline reports Emily in Paris‘ Ashley Park has joined the cast of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building in the recurring role of Kimber, a Broadway ingénue, for the show’s third season. Park joins series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, as well as recently announced season 3 cast Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams. Park will next be seen in Adele Lim’s Joy Ride, which follows four Asian American women traveling through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers, hitting theaters June 23…

The SAG Awards on Thursday announced additional presenters for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. They include Jason Bateman, Jeff Bridges, Jenna Ortega, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott and Zendaya, along with SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Matt Bomer, Ariana DeBose, Eugene Levy and Amy Poehler. The SAG Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles…