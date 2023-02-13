AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: Vin Diesel back for new ‘Riddick’ film, and more

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Vin Diesel is reuniting with his Riddick writer-director David Twohy for the fourth installment of the action franchise, Riddick: Furya, according to Deadline. The plot for the new film reads like this: “Riddick finally returns to his home world, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined,” per Deadline. The Riddick series launched in 2000 with Pitch Black, followed by 2004’s The Chronicles of Riddick and 2013’s Riddick

Cody Longo, the actor best known for playing Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain in the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, was found dead in his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, his rep tells Variety, confirming a story first reported by TMZ. He was 34. Police were reportedly called to check in on Longo at the home by his wife while she was working at a local dance studio, according to TMZ. An official cause of death has not been revealed. Longo’s other credits include films like Ball Don’t Lie and the 2009 Fame reboot. The actor also secured recurring roles on shows such as ABC Family’s Make It or Break It and Nick at Nite’s Hollywood Heights

After getting canceled at Netflix, Showtime has saved Uncoupled, picking it up the series for a second season and possibly more, according to Deadline. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as a gay man in his mid-40s navigating the single life in New York City after he was unceremoniously dumped by his partner of 17 years. Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden also star…

HBO has pulled the plug on Avenue C after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series starred Hugh Laurie as Ryan Clark, the captain of the titular spaceship that shuttles people to destinations all over the universe. The show’s second and now final season aired its finale on Nov. 28. Avenue C also starred Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura and Ethan Phillips

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

