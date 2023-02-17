AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Is Lady Gaga going to be featured on a “Flowers” remix with Miley Cyrus?

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Columbia Records

Fans of Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus were sent buzzing after reports surfaced of a rumored collab between the two. Apparently, they’re working on a remix of “Flowers.”

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the potential remix on the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers website

She Finds reports Miley registered an alternate version of the song, which also lists Lady Gaga as a performer. It is unknown when or if the rumored collab will drop.

In the meantime, Miley is celebrating “Flowers” enjoying four straight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, making it her longest-running #1 song. Spotify also announced “Flowers” led its weekly Top Songs Global chart. It also remains #1 on the service’s Daily Top Songs Global chart after overtaking the top spot on January 15.

As for Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips shared the first glimpse of the singer in the film, in which she reportedly plays Harley Quinn. The image shows her embracing Joker 2 star Joaquin Phoenix.

Joker: Folie à Deux makes its way into theaters on October 4, 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-rolling-stones-share-short-film-about-their-famous-mobile-recording-studio
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones share short film about their famous mobile recording studio

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images The Rolling Stones are giving fans a little insight into their early recording process with a documentary about their mobile studio, which they call “the most important music studio on wheels.” “Did you know that The Rolling Stones owned the world's first independent recording studio on wheels?” reads a description of the almost 10-minute clip. “The Rolling Stones Mobile Studio, built into the back of a truck, […]

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%