Is Sam Smith appearing on ‘Sex and the City’ sequel series ‘…And Just Like That’?

Is Sam Smith going to be making an appearance on …And Just Like That? All signs point to yes.

On Wednesday, the singer posted a photo of themselves on Instagram emerging from a trailer, with the caption “Up to something unholy on set” — a reference to their Grammy-winning number-one hit.

The photo was cross-posted on the official Instagram site for the HBO Max series, which is a sequel to Sex and the City. Sam’s “Unholy” duet partner Kim Petras commented on their post with the “mind blown” emoji.

It’s not clear what Sam will be doing on the show — acting, singing or something else.

The second season of the show, which will premiere at some point this year, will include returning Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, plus guest star Tony Danza and, reprising his Sex and the City role of Aidan, John Corbett.

In fact, earlier this month, Sarah Jessica Parker posted a photo showing her character Carrie kissing her former lover Aidan, with the caption “This.Is.Not.A.Drill.”