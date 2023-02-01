It’s Coming! 3rd Annual JAM Broadcasting Gold Rush!

Local News

The City of Kerrville municipal offices, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, the Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Development Services and Municipal Court are closed Wednesday, February 1, due to weather conditions. The city secretary's office is closed Wednesday, but those individuals needing assistance can email City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov. Due to continued hazards resulting from inclement weather, Republic Services has suspended all normal garbage and recycling […]