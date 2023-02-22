AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jason Aldean’s closing in on album #11

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Brent Harrington/CBS

Jason Aldean continues to update his fans as he works on his eleventh studio album.

“Day 2 in the studio!” he posted Tuesday evening. “We cut 9 songs in 2 days and we recorded some [fire] today… Can’t wait for u guys to hear what we’ve been working on.”

As he’d done the day prior, Jason also included a series of black-and-white pictures from the studio, including one where he’s matter-of-factly flipping off the photographer. 

Jason’s current Macon, Georgia double album includes his hit “That’s What Tequila Does,” which is in country’s top five right now. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

kiss’-paul-stanley-praises-gene-simmons-for-being-a-“team-player”:-“i-respect-that-very-much”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

KISS’ Paul Stanley praises Gene Simmons for being a “team player”: “I respect that very much”

Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images Earlier this year, KISS' Paul Stanley told ABC Audio that he's sometimes confused by the things that his bandmate Gene Simmons tells the press. But in a new interview, Stanley says he's able to look past what he calls Simmons' "schtick" to see the real person, who he loves and respects. Speaking to the U.K. publication Louder, Stanley says what he loves about Simmons is his selflessness. "Gene is a team […]

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%