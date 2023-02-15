AD
Mike FM Music News

Jason Mraz drops new single and video “I Feel Like Dancing,” announces new tour and album

todayFebruary 15, 2023

Jason Mraz is ready to hit the dance floor with his latest single.

The “I’m Yours” star has announced a new album called Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride — say that five times fast — and released the first single, the upbeat, horn-laden “I Feel Like Dancing.”

The new album, due out June 23, marks Jason’s return to full-on pop music.  It also reunites him with Martin Terefe, who produced his RIAA-certified triple Platinum album We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.

The video for “I Feel Like Dancing” features Jason doing a goofy dance through a country club’s locker room, hallway, poker room and kitchen, until he gets to the ballroom, where a wedding is underway. After leading all the wedding guests in a choreographed number, Jason slips away, and as the credits roll, we hear a voice asking, “So, does anybody know that guy?” 

Take a good look at the wedding guests and you’ll spot Lindsey Stirling, as well as social media personalities Gianna MarieNick “The Dancing Weatherman” Kosir, LGBTQ activist Josh Helfgott and more. Read the credits for a full list.

In support of the album, Jason will embark on his Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride summer tour, which will kick off July 13 in Troutdale, OR and wrap up August 17 with a one-night only performance by Jason at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY.  At that show, he’ll perform his hits while backed by the full New York Pops symphony orchestra.  Tickets go on sale February 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

