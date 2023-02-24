AD
Entertainment News

Jean Smart says she’s recovering from heart procedure, urges fans to “listen to your body”

todayFebruary 24, 2023

HBO Max

Emmy-winning Hacks star Jean Smart is opening up about her heart health and sharing a plea to her fans.

“February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure,” Smart, 71, shared in a statement posted to Instagram Thursday.

She continued, “I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate.”

The Designing Women alum didn’t share any further details about her condition, but did urge those reading to take their health seriously.

“Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I’m very glad I did,” she concluded.

ABC News has learned that production on Hacks season 3 has paused for some departments.

“We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend,” read a joint statement issued on behalf of HBO Max and Universal Television, who also sent Smart their “well wishes.”

Smart lost her husband of more than 30 years, Richard Gilliland, in March 2021. The New Yorker noted in a June 2021 profile of Smart that Gilliland had died unexpectedly of a heart condition.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

