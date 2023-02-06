Jennifer Hudson congratulates Viola Davis on becoming the latest EGOT winner

Sonja Flemming/CBS

When Viola Davis became the 18th entertainer to join the EGOT club Sunday night as she won her first Grammy, EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson was among the first people to congratulate her.

The Respect star shared a video of Davis’ acceptance speech and tweeted, “Viola Davis just became EGOT #18!!! Omg @violadavis U are absolutely everything! Congratulations to a living LEGEND. Time to celebrate!!!”

Davis won Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording for her memoir, Finding Me.

“Oh my God! I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything,” The Woman King star said in accepting the award. “And it has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!”

The 57-year-old actress won a Tony Award in 2001 for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role in King Hedley II. She won her second Tony in 2010 for Best Leading Actress in a Play for her performance in Fences.

In 2017, Davis received an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the play’s film adaptation. She won her first Emmy Award in 2015 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away with Murder. Viola made history as the first Black actress to win the category.

Hudson became an EGOT winner in June 2022 when she received a Tony as a producer of A Strange Loop, which was named Best Musical.

The singer/actress previously received an Academy Award in 2007 as Best Supporting Actress in Dreamgirls; a Best R&B Album Grammy in 2009 for her self-titled debut album; and a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021 for co-producing the Baba Yaga animated short, which won Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program.