AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck debut new tattoos: “Commitment is sexy”

todayFebruary 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making their love a little more permanent — with a pair of tattoos.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress and singer revealed the tattoos that they got to honor their love. Jen’s new ink is the infinity symbol with both of the love birds names on it with an arrow going through the middle. Ben’s is a pair of criss-cross arrows, bearing both their initials.

“Commitment,” the 53-year-old pop star captioned a carousel of snapshots. “Happy Valentine’s Day my love.” She added the hashtags #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen#ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow and said she’ll soon be sharing more Valentine’s Day details on her website On the JLo.

Jen and Ben, 50, tied the knot in July 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021 following their engagement and breakup in the early aughts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

how-a-“trainwreck”-from-the-“graveyard”-forged-a-friendship-between-bailey-zimmerman-and-morgan-wallen
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

How a “Trainwreck” from the “graveyard” forged a friendship between Bailey Zimmerman and Morgan Wallen

ABC Bailey Zimmerman already has his second top 10 hit, after topping the chart with "Fall in Love" back in December.  And the newcomer reveals one of the things that keeps him from getting stuck between a "Rock and a Hard Place" is his friendship with Morgan Wallen.  "I met Morg at [the] Country Thunder [festival], and then we just kinda kept in touch since then," Bailey tells ABC Audio. "And he, like, […]

todayFebruary 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%