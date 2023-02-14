AD
Mike FM Music News

Jennifer Lopez reportedly buys $34.5 million home with Ben Affleck

todayFebruary 14, 2023

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly moving again, this time to a swanky Pacific Palisades mansion in Los Angeles.

ET Canada reports she and husband Ben Affleck sank $34.5 million into buying their new property, which is in escrow. The outlet also pinpointed the Zillow listing, which reveals the mansion was constructed in 2022 and offers seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms across 15,100 square feet of living space. The residence is set on an acre of land and also comes with a six-car garage.

As for the more luxurious perks, the home offers a gourmet kitchen, full-service bar, temperature-controlled wine cellar, private gym and health spa, private theater, pool, jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen and, per the listing, ample privacy.

The purchase comes a few days after Lopez listed her luxurious Bel Air mansion for $42 million. She and Affleck are also reportedly parting ways with their estate in Georgia, which offers 87 acres, for a cool $8.9 million.

With the addition of their Pacific Palisades mansion, their portfolio includes a mansion in the Hamptons and a cottage in Encino, California, as well as a penthouse in New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

