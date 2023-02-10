Jennifer Lopez takes a subtle dig at husband Ben Affleck’s “happy face” in doctored trailer for his film ‘Air’

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has apparently decided to play along with the posts roasting her husband Ben Affleck‘s apparently less-than-thrilled expressions during last Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, in a seemingly supportive post about Ben’s forthcoming movie, Air.

The actress and recording artist reposted the trailer of her director hubby’s film, about Nike’s creation of the Air Jordan sneaker, noting, “AIR…cannot wait.”

However, Jen slipped in a subtle dig at Affleck, in a scene in the ’80s-set film that featured a glum-looking Affleck as Nike president Phil Knight: A legend under Ben’s face that reads, “My husband’s happy face.”

It’s literally a blink-and-you-miss-it modification to the actual trailer — and judging by the replies from some of her 234 million followers — many people did, commenting only on how excited they were for the Amazon Studios film.

That said, she also Tweeted a snap of the caption, meme-style, on her Twitter, so everyone can get in on the joke.