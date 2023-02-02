AD
Jessica Simpson “felt like a call girl” following secret affair with a movie star

February 2, 2023

Background
Jessica Simpson once dated her movie star crush, only to find out she was the other woman.

In an excerpt from her short story, Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single, the singer recalls dating a “massive movie star” who claimed to be single, only to discover a red carpet photo of the unnamed celebrity and his then-girlfriend, according to Us Weekly.

“I was never ever in a million years going to be the other woman,” she writes, asserting that the movie star told her their relationship was “completely over” and he was only interested in pursuing Simpson.

The pair entered into a whirlwind romance, but despite thinking “there was something sexy and enticing” about it, she also believed “there was also something demeaning about it” as well.

“I felt like a call girl,” Simpson, 42, shares, explaining it felt like he was trying to “hide” her from his “chick…I didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of.”

Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single is currently available as an ebook and audiobook.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

