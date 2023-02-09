AD
Rev Rock Report

Joe Satriani set for new art gallery appearances

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Eduardo Pena Dolhun

Guitarist Joe Satriani has announced new dates for his fine arts tour next month, hitting two Wentworth Gallery locations. 

Satriani is confirmed to appear at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Atlantic City, New Jersey, location on March 11, followed by an appearance at the King of Prussia location in Pennsylvania on March 12. The exhibit will feature one-of-a-kind pieces on original canvases, as well as some hand-painted guitars. At both events, Satriani will perform a private, intimate concert for clients attending the shows.

“Music and art are my passions. I like making the invisible, visible, and the unimaginable, real. The image on a canvas, or, an electric guitar for that matter, can make you feel something unexpected and revealing, something that is the beginning of a greater personal insight,” Satriani shares. “When I paint and play my guitar, I strive to be in a state of exhilaration and communicate that feeling to my fans.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

