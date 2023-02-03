AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

John Oates feeling “Disconnected” with new single

todayFebruary 3, 2023

Background
The Orchard

John Oates is out with a new single today. The Daryl Hall & John Oates star has released the new tune “Disconnected.”

“There are always times in our lives when we all feel “Disconnected” from some thing or someone …emotionally, physically, spiritually, or any of the above,” Oates shares, “but the important thing is to never give up hope and strive to find a way to pull it all back together.”

He adds, “’Disconnected’ was an idea that I had in my digital archives that I rediscovered during the pandemic…the theme felt even more timely.”

“Disconnected” is the second of a series of tracks Oates will release each month. It follows last month’s single, “Pushin’ a Rock.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

