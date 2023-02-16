AD
Rev Rock Report

Jon Bon Jovi’s son cast in film about an ’80s hair metal band

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Background
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi has landed a movie role that hits a little close to home. Variety reports the 20-year-old has been cast in the film Rockbottom, which centers around a 1980s hair metal band.

In the film, the band CougarSnake never got off the ground and broke up over infighting. When a present-day Gen Z music star mentions in an interview he was introduced to the band by his absentee father, it sparks a push to reunite the group so that they can open for the younger star’s charity concert.

Bongiovi, who is dating Millie Bobby Brown, has been cast to play CougarSnake’s new lead singer, who is struggling with a case of stage fright.

This isn’t Bongiovi’s first acting gig. He will appear in the upcoming Kiernan Shipka holiday comedy Sweethearts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

