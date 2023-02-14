AD
Jonas Brothers album experience coming to Las Vegas

todayFebruary 14, 2023

Courtesy of Pamela Littky

The Jonas Brothers unveiled the unique way they’ll celebrate their upcoming sixth studio album — simply titled The Album. It’s becoming an all-new experience at FlyOver Las Vegas, but for one day only.

The brothers announced The Album FlyOver Experience on Tuesday, which will feature their new music on a flying theater attraction titled “Wonders of the American West.” Fans lucky enough to score tickets will experience flying over Yellowstone, the Las Vegas Strip and more on a 52-foot spherical screen while listening to songs off The Album.

Confirmed songs include the recently announced “Wings” and the just unveiled “Montana Sky.” According to a press release, the Jonas Brothers’ new studio effort has ties to the locations included in the visual experience.

The immersive simulation will be further enhanced via special effects, such as wind, mist and location-specific scents.

But before taking off, fans will be able to watch a special short film detailing how the Jonas Brothers created their new work.

The brothers’ FlyOver Experience will be held Saturday, February 18, at FlyOver Las Vegas. Ticket holders going to the Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas residency will be invited by Ticketmaster or Live Nation to participate. The free tickets will be disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

