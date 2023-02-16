AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jordin Sparks was on the field during Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Jordin Sparks was able to do what many of Rihanna‘s fans wished they could — see her perform live at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Jordin chatted with ﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿ about watching the big game and snagging a close up view of Rihanna’s show. “I thought it was amazing,” she said. “I was bouncing up and down! I was actually on the field the entire game, and I’ve never done that before.”

Jordin also said that, however impressive the performance looked on the TV screen, it paled in comparison to watching it in real life. “I mean, it’s Rihanna! She’s beautiful and incredible and amazing,” she said.

Jordin, who has a 4-year-old son, ﻿DJ, also saluted Rihanna for doing a show months after giving birth to her own child. “I know how nervous I was [during] my first performance back after having my son,” the American Idol alum explained.

She is also impressed Rihanna did the show while pregnant with her second child, adding, “So she killed it, she killed it. And then to surprise everybody? Like, she’s got great timing!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

madonna’s-old-hollywood-hills-mansion-listed-for-$21-million
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Madonna’s old Hollywood Hills mansion listed for $21 million

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Madonna's swanky old home in Hollywood Hills is back on the market, so now's your chance if you've ever wished to own a piece of property that once belonged to her. ﻿The Wall Street Journal﻿ reports the Spanish-style property, known as Castillo del Lago, has hit the market for $21 million. Madonna had purchased the 1926 estate for about $5 million back in 1993. Her brother Christopher […]

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%