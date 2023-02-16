Jordin Sparks was on the field during Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Jordin Sparks was able to do what many of Rihanna‘s fans wished they could — see her perform live at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Jordin chatted with ﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿ about watching the big game and snagging a close up view of Rihanna’s show. “I thought it was amazing,” she said. “I was bouncing up and down! I was actually on the field the entire game, and I’ve never done that before.”

Jordin also said that, however impressive the performance looked on the TV screen, it paled in comparison to watching it in real life. “I mean, it’s Rihanna! She’s beautiful and incredible and amazing,” she said.

Jordin, who has a 4-year-old son, ﻿DJ, also saluted Rihanna for doing a show months after giving birth to her own child. “I know how nervous I was [during] my first performance back after having my son,” the American Idol alum explained.

She is also impressed Rihanna did the show while pregnant with her second child, adding, “So she killed it, she killed it. And then to surprise everybody? Like, she’s got great timing!”