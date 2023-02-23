Journey joined by original keyboardist Gregg Rolie at Austin show

AEG Presents

As previously reported, Neal Schon teased a “special surprise” at Journey’s 50th anniversary tour stop in Austin, Texas, with many fans guessing it would be an appearance by original keyboardist Gregg Rolie. Well, it turns out they were right.

Blabbermouth.net reports Rolie made a guest appearance at the Moody Center ATX Wednesday night, performing early Journey tunes like “Just the Same Way,” “Of A Lifetime,” “Feeling That Way” and “Anytime.”

Schon and Rolie, who both played in Santana, also teamed up for a cover of “Black Magic Woman,” the Fleetwood Mac song that Santana covered for his album Abraxas. The performance included a guest appearance by Steve Lukather of Toto, the tour’s opening act.

“I just wanna say: Fifty years?” Rolie told the crowd. “Fifty years of one band going through changes, but it’s like a runaway freight train that just keeps going with no brakes.”

Rolie was Journey’s original lead singer and keyboardist back in 1973, when the group formed back in San Francisco; he appeared on their first six albums. In 1977, Rolie was replaced as lead singer by Steve Perry; he left the group in 1980.