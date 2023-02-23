AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Journey joined by original keyboardist Gregg Rolie at Austin show

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
AEG Presents

As previously reported, Neal Schon teased a “special surprise” at Journey’s 50th anniversary tour stop in Austin, Texas, with many fans guessing it would be an appearance by original keyboardist Gregg Rolie. Well, it turns out they were right.

Blabbermouth.net reports Rolie made a guest appearance at the Moody Center ATX Wednesday night, performing early Journey tunes like “Just the Same Way,” “Of A Lifetime,” “Feeling That Way” and “Anytime.” 

Schon and Rolie, who both played in Santana, also teamed up for a cover of “Black Magic Woman,” the Fleetwood Mac song that Santana covered for his album Abraxas. The performance included a guest appearance by Steve Lukather of Toto, the tour’s opening act.

“I just wanna say: Fifty years?” Rolie told the crowd. “Fifty years of one band going through changes, but it’s like a runaway freight train that just keeps going with no brakes.” 

Rolie was Journey’s original lead singer and keyboardist back in 1973, when the group formed back in San Francisco; he appeared on their first six albums. In 1977, Rolie was replaced as lead singer by Steve Perry; he left the group in 1980.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

girl-power:-amazon’s-prime-video-drops-trailer-to-bestseller-adaptation-‘the-power’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Girl Power: Amazon’s Prime Video drops trailer to bestseller adaptation ‘The Power’

On Thursday, Prime Video dropped the trailer to its series The Power, based on English author Naomi Alderman's award-winning novel. The streaming service teases, "Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the […]

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%