Rev Rock Report

Judas Priest’s Rob Halford wants Iron Maiden in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

todayFebruary 17, 2023

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Judas Priest was finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, and the band’s frontman, Rob Halford, is hoping another metal band will join them now that Iron Maiden has been nominated this year.

“Iron Maiden’s nomination is absolutely overdue,” Halford tells Metal Hammer. “I vote for them every day; you can do it by phone and it’s dead easy. It takes you to the list of nominees, then you pick the bands you are voting for – and I pick Maiden every single day.”

While Halford’s likely referring to the fan vote, now that he’s a member, he can help Iron Maiden’s chances from the inside. 

“When you’re actually in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame you’re given a vote as a band and Maiden will get Priest’s vote without a doubt,” he says. “That’s just what we do for each other – we’ve had very similar journeys in both bands, so let’s make it happen for Maiden.” 

He adds, “It’d be brilliant – Black Sabbath, Priest and Maiden, what more could a metal maniac ask for?”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

