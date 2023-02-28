Justin Bieber cancels remainder of his Justice World Tour

RBMG/Def Jam Recordings

Justin Bieber has pulled the plug completely on the Justice World Tour.

Justin canceled the North American portion of his tour in September; on Tuesday, the remainder of the tour was scrapped. The singer originally postponed 70 dates across the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia so he could focus on his health.

“Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his ‘Justice World Tour’. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates,” the tour’s official Twitter page said.

When announcing the tour’s postponement in September, the singer said in a statement, “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.”

The singer continued, “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.”

The singer said he was going to “make my health the priority” and “take a break from touring for the time being.”

This is the latest tour Justin was forced to end early. He rescheduled his Changes Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic and canceled his 2017 Purpose World Tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.”