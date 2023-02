AD

Story courtesy of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

KERRVILLE, TX: Kamden Ross of Schreiner University, a sophomore center from Cibolo, Texas, has been named the SCAC Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for games played Monday, January 2nd through Sunday, January 8th.

Ross led the Mountaineers to a pair of road wins last weekend, knocking off Austin College, 86-70, and defeating Dallas, 68-67. He recorded back-to-back double-digit scoring performances, highlighted by his 19-points, seven rebounds, six steals (a career-high), and two blocks in the win over the ‘Roos. Ross averaged 18.5 points (8-for-13), 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals an 2.0 blocks in last weekend’s contests. After a perfect weekend of SCAC play, Schreiner snaps a 0-4 start. They sit at 2-4 in the conference standings, 8-7 overall.

