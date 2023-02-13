AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Katelyn & Kane Brown “Thank God” for their first #1 together

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Rich Polk/Getty Images for On Location

This week, Katelyn Brown achieved her very first country #1, as she and her husband, Kane, ascend to the top of the chart with “Thank God.”

The couple confirmed the feat on their socials, sharing a photo of them embracing as they both make the universal sign for #1. 

“I don’t even know what to say,” Katelyn reflected in another post. “There are absolutely no words big enough to express the feeling.”

“I truly thought this song would be just a really cute cut on his album and now it’s the #1 song,” she reveals. “What is even more special is the fact I get to do this with the love of my life and our baby girls get to watch … My heart is filled with so much joy and gratitude and I can’t thank everyone enough for the love & support and for loving this song as much as we do.”

Katelyn and Kane tied the knot in October 2018 and welcomed their daughter Kingsley a year later. Their second daughter, Kodi, arrived in December 2021.

Even though this is her first trip to the top of the chart, Katelyn certainly has plenty of musical cred in her own right, having graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2019.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

new-collaboration-from-elvis-costello-&-burt-bacharach-released-days-after-bacharach’s-death
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

New collaboration from Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach released days after Bacharach’s death

William Claxton A new collaboration between Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach was released Friday, just two days after Bacharach’s death at the age of 94. Variety reports the song, “You Can Have Her,” was a previously unreleased track recorded by Costello in 2021. He’s backed by a full orchestra for the recording, which was released digitally on Friday. The track is believed to have been recorded in one of the last sessions Bacharach took part […]

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%