Mike FM Music News

Katy Perry announces 16 new Las Vegas dates, jokes about sharing bathroom with Luke Bryan

todayFebruary 13, 2023

ABC

American Idol judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan both have residencies at Resorts World Las Vegas and both have added more show dates for 2023 — which is why they hopped on each other’s Instagram pages to announce the good news.

“What are you doing on my Instagram?” Katy asks. “Trying to get some of your 100 million followers!” jokes Luke. Katy then says she’s added 16 new shows to her PLAY residency in May, July and August.

Katy goes on to note that she and Luke use the same backstage area and dressing room when they perform their respective residencies. 

“Where I pee, you pee?” Luke responds. “Yeah, it’s strange, sometimes I have to have the toilet seat cover changed,” Katy cracks. “Because after a run of Luke shows, it’s just been … used up. But anyway, we have new shows at Resorts World — come and see us!”

“It’s hell out there in Vegas!” Luke laughs.

Visit AXS.com to buy tickets for Katy’s new shows, which run from May 12 through May 28; July 28 and July 29; and August 2 through August 12.

Meanwhile, Luke, Katy and Lionel Richie are back with the new season of American Idol Sunday, February 19, on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

