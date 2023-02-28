AD
Entertainment News

Keke Palmer welcomes baby boy with Darius Jackson

todayFebruary 28, 2023

NBC/Will Heath

Keke Palmer is a mother!

Taking to Instagram the actress, 29, announced she welcomed her first child — a baby boy — with Darius Jackson.

“Hey Son!!!! 1. Only 48hrs of being parents!” she wrote alongside of carousel of photos and videos, chronicling their first moments as parents. “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

The True Jackson alum also included some adorable snapshots of the newborn. One picture, where the baby’s face was barely visible, Keke jokingly captioned, “‘I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.’ Hahaha.”

“I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide,” she captioned a subsequent photo. “6. And this slide

Born during Black History Month, with a name to match.”

In another slide on the post, Keke shared a video of herself singing “Someone by El Debarge to Jackson, and explained that he included the song in some playlists early on in their relationship.

“We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God,” she wrote.

Keke first confirmed her pregnancy in early December while hosting Saturday Night Live.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said, opening her jacket to reveal a baby bump.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

