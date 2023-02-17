AD
Buck Country Music News

Kellie Pickler’s husband found dead in their Nashville home

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs in 2017; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kyle Jacobs, producer, songwriter and husband of Kellie Pickler, was found dead in their home in Nashville on Friday. He was 49.

According to a report from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the fire department went to Kellie’s home on Friday afternoon and found Jacobs dead “from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office.”  His death is being investigated as a suicide.

The MNPD’s report says Kellie’s assistant called 911 after she and Kellie tried and failed to open the door to their upstairs bedroom.

Jacobs and Kellie, an American Idol alumna who’s scored hits like “Best Days of Your Life” and “Didn’t You Know How Much I Loved You,” married in 2011 after dating for two and a half years. The two co-starred in the 2015 CMT reality show I Love Kellie Pickler.

Jacobs was a songwriter and producer who co-wrote Garth Brooks‘ “More Than a Memory” and Tim McGraw’s “Still.” He also produced Lee Brice‘s number-one hits “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “Drinking Class” and “Rumor,” and in 2014, he won an ACM Award as the producer of “I Drive Your Truck.”  In addition, he worked with Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery and Darius Rucker.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

