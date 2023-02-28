AD
Local News

Kerrville Bulky/Large-item Curbside Pickup begins March 6

todayFebruary 28, 2023

The City of Kerrville Public Works Department has announced that their annual bulky item collection is scheduled for the month of March. This collection is intended for residential units that have an active account for solid waste services with the City of Kerrville.

The City recommends households to place their items curbside the weekend before their collection begins, or by 7:30 a.m. on the Monday of their collection week. Each collection week is based on regular garbage collection days.

MONDAY: Collection week is March 6-10, 2023.

TUESDAY: Collection week is March 13-17, 2023.

WEDNESDAY?THURSDAY: Collection week is March 20-24, 2023.

The City wants to remind residents that it is their responsibility to remove any items not collected due to improper placement, and items set at the curb more than 10 days are subject to Code Enforcement. Scavenging of items without the consent of a property owner is prohibited.

Anyone needing more information, including a complete list of guidelines and prohibited items, can visit www.kerrvilletx.gov., or call (830) 257-8000.

Written by: Michelle Layton

