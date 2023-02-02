AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Kerrville City Offices Opening Thursday At Noon;  Trash Pickup Begins Thursday

todayFebruary 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The City of Kerrville municipal offices, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, the Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Development Services and Municipal Court will open at noon on Thursday, February 2, due to weather conditions.

Weather permitting, Republic Service will resume garbage and recycling services at 10 a.m. Thursday on a one-day delayed basis -i.e., Thursday garbage pickup is a make up day for Wednesday, and Friday garbage pick up will be intended for customers who normally have their day falling on a Thursday. 

Citywide recycling will be collected on Saturday.  Citizens are encouraged to wait until Thursday morning before putting out trash for collection to minimize trip and fall risks.

The city’s landfill and transfer station will resume normal operations at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service continues to include Kerrville in a Winter Storm Warning into Thursday morning, but temperatures are expected to climb into the 40’s as the day progresses.  

The Kerrville Police Department, Fire Dept. and Public Works want to thank citizens for their efforts in avoiding travel during the previous 48 hours as emergency calls have been minimal.  The KPD and KFD continue to advise citizens to stay off the roads through the night and to continue to use caution when navigating sidewalks and driveways, as the conditions continue to pose possible trip and fall risks.  

A warming center is open from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Salvation Army, 855 Hays Street.

Anyone with questions regarding their utility billing, including bill pay and requests for new service, can visit www.kerrvilletx.gov, or email:  utility.billing@kerrvilletx.gov.

Citizens are asked to continue to remember to take care of people, pets, plants and pipes.  For additional updates, visit the City of Kerrville’s Facebook page and website.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

insert_link

Local News

Thursday Closings Due To Weather

Here is the latest list that we have... Stay WARM! Districts that have canceled class for February 2: Blanco ISDBoerne ISDCenter Point ISDComal ISDComfort ISDDoss SchoolFredericksburg ISDHays CISDHunt ISDIngram ISDJohnson City ISDKerrville ISDSan Marcos CISDWimberley ISD Districts that have delayed class by two hours for February 2: Bandera ISDDivide ISDLeakey ISDLuling ISDNavarro ISDSan Antonio Academy of Texas (delayed until 9 a.m.) Universities that have delayed class for February 2: Texas […]

todayFebruary 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%