Kerrville City Offices Opening Thursday At Noon;  Trash Pickup Begins Thursday

The City of Kerrville municipal offices, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, the Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Development Services and Municipal Court will open at noon on Thursday, February 2, due to weather conditions.

Weather permitting, Republic Service will resume garbage and recycling services at 10 a.m. Thursday on a one-day delayed basis -i.e., Thursday garbage pickup is a make up day for Wednesday, and Friday garbage pick up will be intended for customers who normally have their day falling on a Thursday.

Citywide recycling will be collected on Saturday. Citizens are encouraged to wait until Thursday morning before putting out trash for collection to minimize trip and fall risks.

The city’s landfill and transfer station will resume normal operations at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service continues to include Kerrville in a Winter Storm Warning into Thursday morning, but temperatures are expected to climb into the 40’s as the day progresses.

The Kerrville Police Department, Fire Dept. and Public Works want to thank citizens for their efforts in avoiding travel during the previous 48 hours as emergency calls have been minimal. The KPD and KFD continue to advise citizens to stay off the roads through the night and to continue to use caution when navigating sidewalks and driveways, as the conditions continue to pose possible trip and fall risks.

A warming center is open from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Salvation Army, 855 Hays Street.

Anyone with questions regarding their utility billing, including bill pay and requests for new service, can visit www.kerrvilletx.gov, or email: utility.billing@kerrvilletx.gov.

Citizens are asked to continue to remember to take care of people, pets, plants and pipes. For additional updates, visit the City of Kerrville’s Facebook page and website.

