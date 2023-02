AD

Kerrville-Schreiner Park, a 517-acre park located at 2385 Bandera Highway, has announced numerous spring break activities scheduled for the week of March 13-17. There are no admission fees associated with the events, including Campfire Night, Family Game Night and Movies in the Park, which will be held on Saturday March 18 at the Kerrville-Schreiner Park amphitheater.

Kerrville-Schreiner Park has an overnight campground offering RV sites, tent camping, mini cabins, group rental facilities and a ranch house. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department recommends families book their overnight reservations soon as spots tend to fill up quickly. Individuals can also enjoy 13 miles of hiking and biking trails, swimming, fishing, and paddling on the Guadalupe River.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD