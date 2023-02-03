AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Kevin Cronin introduces REO Speedwagon fans to new keyboardist

todayFebruary 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Steve Jennings/Getty Images

REO Speedwagon keyboardist Neal Doughty retired last month after 55 years with the band, and now the group is introducing fans to his replacement, Derek Hillard.

“Hi friends, those of you who have caught any of our 2023 shows may have noticed a new face behind the keyboards,” frontman Kevin Cronin writes on Instagram, introducing Hillard. “Coincidentally Neal and Derek met several years ago when Derek was playing in Iron Butterfly. After that show, Neal approached the young keyboardist and complimented his playing; Derek has never forgotten that encounter.”

Cronin shares that Hillard has previously toured with Whitesnake, Foreigner and most recently Rick Springfield, who he worked with for 15 years. Cronin noted that Rick gave him a glowing recommendation. 

“Derek is a bit younger than the rest of us, (who isn’t :), grew up listening to REO Speedwagon, and is a long-time fan of Neal’s keyboard work,” Cronin shares. “He is a perfect fit, and fits right in with our band vibe.”

Finally he writes, “While Neal is certainly irreplaceable, Derek is an extremely gifted keyboardist and a fine singer, who brings renewed enthusiasm to our band. We will carry on, continue to raise the bar musically, and have fun in the process.”

REO Speedwagon is currently on tour and hit Cherokee, North Carolina, on Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ozzy-osbourne,-bonnie-raitt-&-more-competing-for-multiple-grammy-awards-sunday
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Ozzy Osbourne, Bonnie Raitt & more competing for multiple Grammy Awards Sunday

CBS/Recording Academy The Grammys are finally happening Sunday in Los Angeles and several of your favorite artists are in the running this year. Ozzy Osbourne is up for four awards for his recent album Patient Number 9, including Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for the title track. He's also nominated for Best Metal Performance for "Degradation Rules." The Best Rock Performance nomination also gives the late Jeff Beck a […]

todayFebruary 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%