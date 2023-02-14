Kylynne Kusak Named SCAC Pitcher of the Week

Danielle Pedraza Named SCAC Hitter of the Week
Story courtesy of SCAC KERRVILLE, TX: Danielle Pedraza of Schreiner University Softball, a senior outfielder from San Antonio, Texas, has been named the SCAC Softball Hitter-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, February 6 through Sunday, February 12. "Pedraza hit a blazing .571, going 4-for-7 at the plate in leading the Mountaineers to a doubleheader split against non-conference foe Texas A&M – San Antonio to open the 2023 campaign. She registered a hit […]