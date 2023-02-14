Kylynne Kusak Named SCAC Pitcher of the Week

AD

Story courtesy of SCAC

KERRVILLE, TX: Kylynne Kusak of Schreiner University Softball, a first-year right-hander from LaSalle, Texas, has been named the SCAC Softball Pitcher-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, February 6 through Sunday, February 12.

“Kusak opened her collegiate career with a complete game victory in the circle for the Mountaineers. She scattered eight hits over seven innings and struck out five batters while allowing just three earned runs. Kusak currently leads the SCAC with a 3.00 ERA and her five strikeouts in tied for tops in the conference.”

To read the full SCAC article (Click Here)