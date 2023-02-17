AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson visits ‘Lindeville’ for the second of Ashley McBryde’s sold-out Ryman shows

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Brent Harrington/CBS

Ashley McBryde‘s dream of recreating her Grammy-nominated Lindeville album live has become a reality after two sold-out nights at the Ryman.

“I can’t even believe that Lindeville at the Ryman is something we were able to dream of and then DO,” Ashley reflects. “To have two sold out nights with the people that developed this project with me was unbelievable.”

“It took a lot to bring Lindeville and all of its characters and charisma to life, and we’re all thankful that so many people wanted to be part of our little town,” she adds.

Most of the artists on the Lindeville recording were on hand for the shows, including Brothers OsborneCaylee HammackPillbox PattiAaron Raitiere and Benjy Davis. CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson even joined on night two. 

On the final night, Ashley returned to the Ryman stage solo to do the song that’s one of her signatures, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tony-hawk-using-kurt-cobain-painted-skateboard-to-raise-mental-health-awareness
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Tony Hawk using Kurt Cobain-painted skateboard to raise mental health awareness

Frans Schellekens/Redferns Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is using a unique piece of Kurt Cobain memorabilia to raise awareness for mental health. Hawk obtained a skateboard at an auction last year that was hand-painted by the late Nirvana frontman in 1985. The deck, a signature model by late skater Jeff Phillips, features artwork inspired by the cover of the 1981 Iron Maiden album, Killers. In an Instagram post, Hawk calls Cobain and […]

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%