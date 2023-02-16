AD
Lainey Wilson’s ready to help make your country music dreams come true

todayFebruary 16, 2023

ABC/Randy Holmes

Lainey Wilson‘s partnering with Tractor Supply to help find the stars of tomorrow.

Ashley McBrydeJimmie AllenDustin Lynch and Kat & Alex are also part of the company’s just-launched Emerging Artists Program.

If you’re an aspiring singer who’d like to give it a shot, you just need to submit an original song by March 15. Five finalists will be announced in May, and they’ll get the chance to come to Nashville, be paired up with an artist and professionally record their winning songs.

“It really hits home that I get to help an aspiring artist through this program,” Lainey says. “I’m so excited to guide my mentee through this complex music industry as best I can, and I hope we get to build a relationship that lasts a long time.”

“I always say I only take advice from people around me who are where I want to be,” the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year continues. “So I’m hopeful I can be that person for somebody else through Tractor Supply’s program.”

The winners will also get to meet with industry execs, open a show for Lainey and appear with her on a 30-minute Circle special recorded on the Grand Ole Opry stage. They’ll also get the opportunity to play at Blake Shelton‘s Ole Red. 

You can find all the details at TractorSupplyEmergingArtists.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

