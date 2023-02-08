AD
Lance Bass on future *NSYNC reunion: “It just has to be the right time”

todayFebruary 8, 2023

On his new podcast Lance Bass Presents: Frosted Tips, *NSYNC‘s Lance Bass is delving into what really went on behind the scenes in the world of boy bands in the late ’90s and 2000s by interviewing his bandmates and pals, like J.C. Chasez, Joey Fatone, AJ McLean, Jeff Timmons and Jonathan Knight.  But Bass tells Billboard that he still hasn’t given up on the idea of an *NSYNC reunion.

While four out of five *NSYNC-ers reunited in 2019 to perform with Ariana Grande at Coachella, a full reunion has yet to take place, and Lance likes to leave the door open.

“Never say never,” he said. “I mean, who knew we were going to be doing Coachella a few years ago? I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment.”

He adds, “I do think the world needs something again from *NSYNC. I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn’t have a final show, we didn’t have a final tour, because we didn’t know it was the final days. I think we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point.” He laughs, “I just hope it’s before I’m 80 years old!”

As for why he’s doing the podcast, Lance explains. “We had to keep it very PG back in the day and there was a lot of stuff going down behind the curtain. There’s definitely a lot of secrets being told … [a] lot of the issues we were dealing with at the time were kept out of public view because we didn’t want the fans to know.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

