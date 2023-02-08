AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Lauren Ash, Hannah Simone say ‘Not Dead Yet’ breaks the mold for shows about seeing dead people

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Not Dead Yet breaks the mold of a character suddenly gaining the power to see the dead, say stars Hannah Simone and Lauren Ash.

The show stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell, a woman who takes a job writing obituaries at the local paper and gains the ability to see those she’s writing about. Ash, who plays Lexi, said the show excels at fleshing out the characters and what connects them.

“I think the premise of the show is brilliant,” she told ABC Audio. “I think that it’s always fun to see a new guest star basically every single week who are, like, 12 out of 10 amazing actors and people.”

The guest stars she’s referring to are actors like Rhea Perlman, who play the deceased people who talk to Nell as she writes their obituaries.

Simone is pleased with how the show explores the topics of grief and past regrets. “I just feel like it’s authentic storytelling,” she expressed. Simone also appreciates the show doesn’t shy away from ruining a second chance and making mistakes, adding, “It just feels real. It’s not a show where things feel forced.”

“You’re watching people in the relationships stumble in ways that we all really relate to,” she said, adding the writers “really went there with telling the truth.”

She said that is what makes the show “interesting and groundbreaking.”

Ash agreed, saying, “I think what the real kind of crux of what makes this show unique is that every single character is so vastly different from the character before … We’re getting to see the full stories of these people, rather than just we come in, and there’s a dead person and then they’re out.” 

Not Dead Yet premieres Wednesday, February 8, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

this-valentine’s-day,-jason-mraz-will-be-“yours”-on-qvc+-and-hsn+
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

This Valentine’s Day, Jason Mraz will be “Yours” on QVC+ and HSN+

QVC+/HSN+ Valentine's Day is next week, and when it comes to making love-themed playlists, Jason Mraz songs like "I'm Yours" and "I Won't Give Up" are popular choices. And Jason says when fans choose his songs to soundtrack their weddings or other romantic moments, he feels "so special." Jason is teaming up with QVC+ and HSN+ for a Valentine's Day special called Beyond the Music, which will feature intimate performances […]

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%