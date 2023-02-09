AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” tops multiple charts thanks to ‘The Last Of Us’

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Liane/Hentscher/HBO

Linda Ronstadt is the latest artist to see a chart resurgence thanks to one of her songs being featured in a popular series. In Ronstadt’s case, it’s the tune “Long Long Time,” which has jumped back on the chart thanks to its inclusion in the third episode of the hit HBO series The Last Of Us. 

Billboard reports the song, which originally appeared on the 1970 album Silk Purses, tops the Rock Digital Songs Sales, LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global charts, with the latter two ranking the tracks gaining momentum on lyric searches and usages.

From January 27 to February 2, “Long Long Time” went from negligible downloads to 6,000, which was an increase of 11,181% and enough to land it on top of the Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The song also saw a 1,042% increase in official streams during that week, from 79,000 to 903,000. 

“Long Long Time” is just one of several songs that has seen renewed interest thanks to a popular series. Depeche Mode’s “Never Let Me Down Again” returned to the charts thanks to its appearance in The Last Of Us’ premiere episode, and of course, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)” landed in the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 after it was featured on Netflix’s Stranger Things last year. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

party-with-brian-kelley-&-chase-rice-ahead-of-the-super-bowl
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Party with Brian Kelley & Chase Rice ahead of the Super Bowl

ABC Old friends Brian Kelley and Chase Rice are getting together to throw a Super Bowl party like no other. The co-writers of Florida Georgia Line's smash "Cruise" will play a Saturday show on the Sky Line Rooftop of Hotel Valley Ho, overlooking Camelback Mountain in downtown Scottsdale, Arizona.  Look for special guests to join them, including former Miss Texas and Miss United States Whitney Miller.  The gathering's being put on by Brian and his wife, Brittney, as […]

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%