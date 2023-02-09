Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” tops multiple charts thanks to ‘The Last Of Us’

Liane/Hentscher/HBO

Linda Ronstadt is the latest artist to see a chart resurgence thanks to one of her songs being featured in a popular series. In Ronstadt’s case, it’s the tune “Long Long Time,” which has jumped back on the chart thanks to its inclusion in the third episode of the hit HBO series The Last Of Us.

Billboard reports the song, which originally appeared on the 1970 album Silk Purses, tops the Rock Digital Songs Sales, LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global charts, with the latter two ranking the tracks gaining momentum on lyric searches and usages.

From January 27 to February 2, “Long Long Time” went from negligible downloads to 6,000, which was an increase of 11,181% and enough to land it on top of the Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The song also saw a 1,042% increase in official streams during that week, from 79,000 to 903,000.

“Long Long Time” is just one of several songs that has seen renewed interest thanks to a popular series. Depeche Mode’s “Never Let Me Down Again” returned to the charts thanks to its appearance in The Last Of Us’ premiere episode, and of course, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)” landed in the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 after it was featured on Netflix’s Stranger Things last year.