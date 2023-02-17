AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

London Calling: Maren Morris books headlining show in England

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Stewart Cook/CBS

Maren Morris‘ Humble Quest is taking her across the pond to headline her own show in London.

The “My Church” hitmaker will play O2 Forum Kentish Town on July 5, in the midst of opening the European dates of The Chicks World Tour. 

So far, Maren hasn’t announced an extensive tour in the U.S. this year. She’s set to rejoin The Chicks in Canada in September, after her June/July dates overseas.

Tickets for the London date go on sale Friday, February 24.

Maren’s latest album, Humble Quest, came out last March and spawned the top-10, Grammy-nominated “Circles Around This Town.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

over-150-guitars-owned-by-fleetwood-mac’s-peter-green-going-up-for-auction
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Over 150 guitars owned by Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green going up for auction

Dave Benett/Getty Images A huge auction of guitars once owned by original Fleetwood Mac member Peter Green is set to take place this summer. Guitarist reports The Peter Green Collection auction will happen through the auction house Bonhams from June 16 to 28, featuring over 150 electric and acoustic guitars once owned by the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. “We hope that Peter’s guitars and other items included in the auction will be of great interest to his […]

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%