London Calling: Maren Morris books headlining show in England

Stewart Cook/CBS

Maren Morris‘ Humble Quest is taking her across the pond to headline her own show in London.

The “My Church” hitmaker will play O2 Forum Kentish Town on July 5, in the midst of opening the European dates of The Chicks World Tour.

So far, Maren hasn’t announced an extensive tour in the U.S. this year. She’s set to rejoin The Chicks in Canada in September, after her June/July dates overseas.

Tickets for the London date go on sale Friday, February 24.

Maren’s latest album, Humble Quest, came out last March and spawned the top-10, Grammy-nominated “Circles Around This Town.”