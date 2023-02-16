AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Madonna, Billy Joel, Elton John make ‘Rolling Stone’ list of 50 Genuinely Horrible Albums by Brilliant Artists

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Maverick/Warner Bros

Rolling Stone is back with another one of its infamous and controversial lists, but this is one you don’t want to be included on. It’s called 50 Genuinely Horrible Albums by Brilliant Artists, and includes legendary acts like Madonna, Billy Joel and Elton John.

The premise of the list is that there are very few artists, no matter how iconic, who haven’t released a clunker of an album over the years. For example, Billy comes in at #49 with his 1986 album, The Bridge. Yes, it features the hits “Baby Grand” and “A Matter of Trust.” But Rolling Stone says the rest of it is “largely lifeless filler,” specifically mentioning Billy’s duet with Cyndi Lauper, “Code of Silence.” Billy has admitted that he wasn’t “that enthusiastic” about it, because he was focused on his family at the time.

Speaking of albums from 1986, Elton lands at #13 on the list with his offering from that year: Leather Jackets.  Rolling Stone brutally writes, “There isn’t one memorable melody or hook on the entire record, and the production is horrid even by the feeble standards of 1986.” Even Elton agrees it’s his worst album, blaming his cocaine addiction at the time.

Meanwhile, Madonna’s 2003 album, American Life, comes in at #26. Rolling Stone calls it “hopelessly muddled, when it wasn’t downright embarrassing.” The embarrassing part, the mag says, comes from Madonna’s attempts at rapping. Who can forget the title track, in which she raps, “I’m drinking a soy latte/ I get a double shoté,” and, “I do yoga and Pilates and the room is full of hotties”?  

But Madonna, Billy and Elton should take heart: Even Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan and John Lennon are on the list, not to mention Prince, David Bowie and Elvis Presley.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

best-“truck”-ever?-why-lainey-was-skeptical-about-hardy’s-song
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Best “Truck” ever? Why Lainey was skeptical about HARDY’s song

ABC/Connie Chornuk There's no doubt Lainey Wilson is truckin' right along on the country chart: Her own "Heart Like a Truck" is in the top five, while her duet with HARDY is just a few steps behind in the top 10. While the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year was always down to collaborate with her friend, she was a little skeptical about "Wait in the Truck" — but in a good way. "He sent this […]

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%