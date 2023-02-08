Madonna reacts to Grammy backlash about her appearance: “I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny”

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Madonna introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras at the Grammy Awards on Wednesday, but all it seemed anyone could talk about was Madonna’s appearance, with many criticizing her for seemingly having had work done in an attempt to look younger and saying she was unrecognizable. Now, Madonna’s taken to Instagram to respond.

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech — which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim — many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” Madonna wrote.

She continued. “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

The Queen of Pop, who’s 64, then went on to say that she’s “never apologized” for the way she looks or dresses, “and I’m not going to start.”

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test,” she noted.

“I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” she concluded. In the words of Beyoncé ‘You-won’t break my soul.’ I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life.”

Madonna signed off, “Bow down b***hes!

The star kicks off her 40th Anniversary Celebration Tour later this year.