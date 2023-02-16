AD
Madonna’s old Hollywood Hills mansion listed for $21 million

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Madonna‘s swanky old home in Hollywood Hills is back on the market, so now’s your chance if you’ve ever wished to own a piece of property that once belonged to her.

﻿The Wall Street Journal﻿ reports the Spanish-style property, known as Castillo del Lago, has hit the market for $21 million. Madonna had purchased the 1926 estate for about $5 million back in 1993. Her brother Christopher Ciccon claimed in his memoir that she parted ways with it about three years later.

The Zillow listing finds the property offers nine bedrooms and six bathrooms over 10,513 square feet of living space. The home offers panoramic views of the Hollywood sign, Lake Hollywood and the famous Los Angeles backdrop, as well as ocean views.

As for its more luxurious perks, the property boasts a refrigerated wine room, media room, lap pool, oasis, a rose garden, viewing tower, a private gym and two separate staff rooms with a kitchen.

According to the listing, “This home stands as one of the most significant Spanish estates ever built in southern California.” It also claims, “This is a rare opportunity to acquire one of the most spectacular trophy Hollywood Hills Estates.”

WSJ reports the estate’s most recent owner seems to be fashion mogul ﻿Leon Max.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

