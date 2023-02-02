AD
Mariah Carey’s “It’s a Wrap” enjoying streaming boom thanks to viral TikTok dance

todayFebruary 2, 2023

Courtesy of Def Jam

TikTok is apparently becoming a kingmaker for older songs. After reviving Kate Bush‘s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” and Lady Gaga‘s 2011 deep-cut “Bloody Mary,” the app is now breathing new life into Mariah Carey‘s 2009 song “It’s a Wrap.”

Mariah can thank herself for the renewed interest in the track: Last month, she shared a video of her singing to the slightly sped-up track while accompanied by four backup dancers. Mariah then exits the shot and a man dressed like a chef presents a literal wrap sandwich to the camera.

The video has been seen nearly 10 million times since she uploaded it on January 15.

TikTokers have created a new dance challenge by posting videos of them doing their own choreography to the song. To date, the sped-up clip has been featured in nearly 650,000 TikTok videos.

﻿Billboard ﻿reports the song is now enjoying a streaming boom. Since the challenge took off, streams of “It’s a Wrap” have jumped by 1,000 percent. Fans streamed it 1.65 million times during the week ending on January 26.  

Prior to that, the track averaged about 17,000 weekly streams.

“It’s a Wrap” appeared on Mariah’s 2009 album, Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel. It was never released as a single.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

