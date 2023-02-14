Marty Friedman shares “immense joy” over reuniting with Megadeth at upcoming Tokyo show

Jun Sato/WireImage

Marty Friedman has shared a video statement commenting on his reunion with Megadeth at the thrash band’s upcoming concert at Tokyo’s famed Budokan venue.

As previously reported, Friedman will be performing alongside Dave Mustaine and company for the first time in 23 years at the show, which takes place February 27 and will stream live online.

“It’s been a real long time since I’ve been on the same stage with Dave Mustaine making music, and we’ve both taken severely different paths in our life since then,” Friedman says. “That doesn’t change the fact that I am so extremely proud of the part that I played in Megadeth’s history, Megadeth’s legacy. And I’m also very, very proud of the achievements that the band has done in my absence.”

He adds, “But for right now at this moment, I just feel immense joy and serious adrenaline to look forward to playing together at this very, very cool place.”

Friedman joined Megadeth in 1990, and played on albums including Rust in Peace and Countdown to Extinction. Following his departure from the band in 2000, Friedman moved to Tokyo in 2003, where he’s continued to live.